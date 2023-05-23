As so often happens in cricket one brings two, and the momentum in the game shifted. TRCC capitalised on this and following a spell of damaging bowling had taken a further four quick wickets during the middle overs. Graham Saunders who came in to the match on the back of two fifties in the two previous matches capitalised on his form with a hard fought 34, and Omair Syed chipped in with a very useful 23, between them a partnership of 48 which got Aber out of a potential hole.