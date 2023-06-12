The last wicket pair of Liam Bibby and David Owen managed another 21 runs between them, the innings ending when David Owen was caught by Francis, in front of the bat, to give Sam a 4th wicket, and fittingly the last word when the hosts were all out for 147 in the 31st over. Owen made 10 and Bibby 7 not out, Dolgellau winning by 40 runs. A welcome victory as Dolgellau had to make 5 changes to the previous week’s team.