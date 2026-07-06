Talybont Rachels 1sts (451 – 5) beat Tywyn (245 -5) by 206 runs
ANOTHER astonishing batting performance by the ‘Fine and Country’ conference league leaders brought them a comprehensive victory, Tywyn replying with a sterling response of their own, writes Huw Chambers.
Sumesh Antony won the toss, having no hesitation in batting on the placid Vicarage artificial pitch.
Flying starts are now the norm for the home side, and 46 runs came off the first four overs.
The fifth over saw the fifty-partnership come up for Anant Saxena and Phil Abraham, but the former was bowled by Joe Willamson in the same over for a dashing 41.
Abraham had shown signs of a welcome return to form in the T-20 weekend, and in company with Ayush Sharma set about flaying the bowling.
Both batsmen were quick to punish anything short, using the crease well.
Sharma’s quick footwork also meant that anything overpitched was despatched with interest.
No bowler could keep either batsman quiet, though Simon Jenkins managed to restrict the run-rate for a while with his loopy spinners.
The pair passed100, 200 and 300 together. Sharma reached the 200 landmark with an extra-cover drive and had hit ten sixes when he was lured out of his crease by Dave Jenkins to be stumped by Liam Thomas with nine overs left and 201 glorious runs to his name.
No batsman from the club had made a double century before. Abraham also reached three figures, reaching 125 before being bowled by Ed Hughes.
The carnage continued as a series of batsmen flung their bats at the ball, Sumesh Antony making 19 and Joel Abraham following the family style in making a rapid unbeaten 41.
Ed Hughes was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets. The total is believed to be the highest ever in the history of the WWCCC.
Tywyn showed immense resilience in their own innings.
Refusing to be cowed by the gargantuan chase, they set about defying the bowling in a calm manner.
The openers, Dave Jenkins and Liam Thomas, took the occasional single and punished the loose deliveries whilst seeing out the fiery pace of Joel Abraham.
The breakthrough was made by Anish Purushothaman, who enticed Jenkins to give a catch to Phil Abraham when he had made 28.
Purushothaman’s next over saw Sam Kelsey depart for a swift 18, caught by Jestus Jerry. Jestus then won a leg-before decision against Thomas; the batsman having made a stubborn 30.
Nicki Williams and Joe Williamson proved the ideal foils for each other, Williamson the main aggressor as he upped the tempo with Tywyn searching for vital batting points.
Williamson showed that it is possible to eschew aerial shots as he made his way to an excellent 75.
However, Phil Abraham enticed him into a false shot and Saxena pouched the ball well. The 200 had been passed when Williams was run out for 31 by Gokul.
Micky Allen and Jonathan Tolhurst traded shots in a final defiant flourish to ensure honour was saved, Tywyn finishing on 245 – 5.
The ‘Lifeline’ man of the match was Ayush Sharma for his dominant and historical contribution.
Fixtures: Saturday, 11 July - Aberaeron v Talybont Rachels. Sunday, 12 July - Talybont II v UWA Commoners; Tywyn & District v Aberystwyth.
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