FORMER Wrexham FC and Swansea CIty FC striker Lee Trundle will be a guest player at Cae'r Odyn Galch, Talybont as the village look to officially celebrate their return to the playing field on Friday, 10 July.
Gates will open at 5pm, with a friendly match between the current Talybont FC side taking on a Talybont Exiles team made up of former players, coaches, parents and Lee Trundle.
There will be food and drink on offer, as well as a penalty shootout competition for the children at half time.
There is a warm welcome to everyone who'd like to attend, with ample parking.
Tickets are on sale via the CPD Talybont FC Facebook page, £5 adults, U16s free.
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