Bala (159-6) beat Llandudno II (158) by 4 wkts
North Wales League Division Four
BALA continued their impressive league campaign with another hard-fought victory at Castle Park, overcoming second-placed Llandudno CC 2nds by four wickets in a match that tested both skill and character.
Winning the toss, Llandudno elected to bat first, but Bala’s bowlers quickly put them under pressure.
Jack White produced an outstanding spell, ripping through the top order to finish with remarkable figures of four wickets for just 11 runs from 6.1 overs, setting the tone for the innings.
Excellent support came from Nathan Aldridge and Will Bell, who both claimed 2 wickets, while Amrithanand Anil and Rubel Ahmed picked up one apiece to bowl Llandudno out for 158 in 36.1 overs.
Chasing 159, Bala made a confident start. Rubel Ahmed (26) and Nathan Aldridge (24) laid solid foundations before Jack White anchored the innings superbly, producing a calm and unbeaten 50 to guide the chase.
At 134-3, Bala looked to be cruising towards victory, but cricket can change in an instant.
A dramatic middle-order collapse saw three wickets fall in a single over, with nerves beginning to creep into the home dressing room as Llandudno sensed an unlikely comeback.
Despite the sudden collapse, Bala held their composure when it mattered most.
Jack White remained unbeaten at one end finishing on a great 50 not out, while Daf Hughes kept his cool to finish 9 not out, steering the side home with 38 balls to spare.
It was another performance full of resilience and determination from the Lakesiders.
While the collapse will provide lessons for the batting unit, the ability to regroup under pressure and still secure maximum points highlights the character and togetherness within the squad.
A superb all-round team performance keeps Bala’s excellent season moving in the right direction.
Division Four results: Carmel & District II (108) lost to Brymbo III (111-0) by 10 wkts; Gresford II (0) w/o v Corwen II (0); Pwllheli II (0) w/o v Bersham II (0); Ruthin II (58) lost to Northop III (292-4) by 234 runs
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