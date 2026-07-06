Dolgellau 96 lost to Brymbo 2nds 236 for 8 by 140 runs
North Wales League Division Two
DOLGELLAU suffered defeat at home to Brymbo 2nds on Saturday, by the large margin of 140 runs.
After being put in to bat Brymbo totalled 236 for 8 from their 40 overs before restricting Dolgellau to 96 all out made from 37 overs.
Brymbo were 93 for 6 from 21 overs, but 2 partnerships of substance boosted the total as the beleaguered inexperienced bowlers suffered.
The lesser of the two stands was 46 for the 7th wicket between skipper Gareth Pugh and number 8 Jason Taylor, taking it to 139 when Taylor was dismissed lbw to James Conde for 18.
The next pairing of Pugh and Harri Davies was more productive, 97 runs scored in 10 overs, Davies stumped by Rob Humphreys off Jack Williams for a good 56.
That was from the last ball of the innings. Davies' fifty came off 35 deliveries and included 5 fours, while Pugh was undefeated on 50 from 46 balls with six boundaries.
Earlier openers Jamie Beale 37 and Tomos Rhys 20 made good contributions as did Richard Deniz also 20.
Jack Williams claimed 3 for 47, Joe Williamson 2 for 54, Dyfan Hughes 1 for 20 and James Conde 1 for 35, but the most economic spell was by the captain Jaco Oosthuizen, eight overs, 1 for 24. Humphreys had tswo stumpings, Williamson and Hughes holding a catch each as the visitors posted 236 for 8.
In Dolgellau's reply of 96, Rob Humphreys top scored with 30, four boundaries
Other double figure contributions came from Oosthuizen 13, Dave Jenkins 12 and Jack Williams 10. Jack Bettis took 4 for 24 from 8 overs, Beale 1 from 11, also 8 overs, Davies 1 for 18 and Rhys 2 for 6 towards the end of the meagre innings.
Deniz had 8 overs for 15 runs and Sion Edwards 8 overs for 24 runs. Taylor held 2 catches, Edwards 1 and Beale 1 with a run out by Bettis as Brymbo overwhelmed Dolgellau.
Division Two results: Gwersyllt Park II (190-4) lost to Marchwiel & Wrexham (191-7) by 3 wkts; Denbigh II (162-5) lost to Carmel & District (163-1) by 9 wkts; Dolgellau (96) lost to Brymbo II (236-7) by 140 runs; Llanrwst (36) lost to Pwllheli (39-4) by 6 wkts; Menai Bridge II (166-6) beat Llay Welfare (165-8) by 4 wkts; St Asaph II (295-4) beat Corwen (195-7) by 100 runs
Fixtures: Saturday, 11 July - Dolgellau v Denbigh II; Llanrwst v Marchwiel & Wrexham; Llay Welfare v Carmel & District; Menai Bridge II v Corwen; Pwllheli v St Asaph II. Sunday, 12 July - Gwersyllt Park II v Brymbo II
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