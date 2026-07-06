Jack Williams claimed 3 for 47, Joe Williamson 2 for 54, Dyfan Hughes 1 for 20 and James Conde 1 for 35, but the most economic spell was by the captain Jaco Oosthuizen, eight overs, 1 for 24. Humphreys had tswo stumpings, Williamson and Hughes holding a catch each as the visitors posted 236 for 8.