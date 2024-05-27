Aberystwyth CC Women and Girls net score 251, lost to Bronwydd CC net score 291
IN a hastily rearranged league fixture, the Aberystwyth CC Women and Girls team faced an experienced Bronwydd side at the Geufron on Sunday.
This was a rematch from the previous weekend’s Welsh Cup game, when Bronwydd had proved too strong for Aberystwyth.
Having lost the toss and been put in to bat, Aber were far stronger opponents at home.
Facing a fierce bowling attack from Nia Bullen and Buddug Phillips in particular, some good shots were slightly stymied by a wet outfield, meaning boundaries were elusive.
Aber employed some strong defensive batting when necessary, and lost only three wickets. Top run scorers were Samantha Horwill, Alice Thomas, Rachel Vaughan and Ele Cockerill.
In the field, increased accuracy and consistency in bowling and fielding, coupled with some great team work, meant the game was relatively close until the final pair, when Nia Bullen struck a spectacular 22, including a glorious six.
Aber’s bowlers took three wickets, with Samantha Horwill claiming two and Cath Rigler one.
The fielding from sides was excellent throughout, with a special mention going to Aimee Thomas who was outstanding on her Aberystwyth debut.
Overall, the local side demonstrated solid improvement, with many positive lessons to take forwards for the rest of the summer.
Women and Girls training is Monday evenings, 7.15pm, Aberystwyth Cricket Club. New players are always welcome, and no cricket experience is necessary.