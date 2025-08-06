After the drinks break, Shreyas Rao and Eli Rees began to score more freely and pushed Swansea over 100 mark with nine wickets still in hand. George Robson struck late on to remove Rees for an excellent 41 but, ultimately, it was Rao’s 76 not out that proved the difference as the opener carried his bat to take Swansea to a well-deserved 8-wicket victory. Aber’s bowlers, however, could be proud of their efforts in taking the match into the 37th over.