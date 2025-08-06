It was unlucky 13 for Aberystwyth CC as a 12-game winning streak in the South Wales Cricket Association came to an end on Saturday, August 2.
The team travelled to Swansea missing several regulars through injury and unavailability. Swansea won the toss and Gurshaan Sethi made early inroads into Aberystwyth’s in-form top order. The left arm seamer’s decision to come round the wicket bore immediate results, with Adam Shaw, Steffan Roberts and Iestyn Roberts all bowled as Aber found themselves in trouble at 27-3 in the eighth over.
The experienced Mel Jones initiated a recovery with a well-made 32 but when he and Jim Vaughan both fell victim to unnecessary run-outs, the score stood at just 70-6. Bryn Williams (41) and Emlyn Mainwaring (27) combined for an eighth wicket stand of 65 before Aber were eventually bowled out for 146.
Williams and Mainwaring then added to their batting heroics with opening bowling spells that showed that Swansea were going to have to work hard for the win. Williams struck early, removing Amit George for a duck, while Mainwaring had no luck at all, passing the outside edge on countless occasions. Despite excellent bowling on what remained a tricky pitch, the crucial second wicket would not come for Aber. At the half-way point, the game remained in the balance.
After the drinks break, Shreyas Rao and Eli Rees began to score more freely and pushed Swansea over 100 mark with nine wickets still in hand. George Robson struck late on to remove Rees for an excellent 41 but, ultimately, it was Rao’s 76 not out that proved the difference as the opener carried his bat to take Swansea to a well-deserved 8-wicket victory. Aber’s bowlers, however, could be proud of their efforts in taking the match into the 37th over.
