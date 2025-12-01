CORRIS United inflicted a 10th defeat of the season on Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves, edging a close Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League encounter at the King George V Playing Field on Saturday.
The Quarrymen struck first after just six minutes through Brian Jones, but Tywyn responded on the quarter hour when Nick Williams netted his first goal of the campaign. Moments later, Osian Wells restored Corris’ advantage, and the hosts carried a 2–1 lead into the break.
Tywyn continued to battle and levelled again five minutes into the second half, Williams completing his brace.
With both sides creating chances, the contest remained finely balanced until midway through the half when William Inglis grabbed the decisive third for Corris.
The victory lifted Corris into fifth place, while Tywyn’s struggles continued as they slipped to a ninth straight defeat, leaving them firmly in need of a change in fortunes
