Talybont Rachels cricketers have benefitted from the continuing generosity of Rachel’s dairy, as the team were presented with a striking new kit, the partial cost of which was borne by the sponsors.
Aberystwyth (219) lost to Talybont (225-9) by 6 runs, West Wales Conference sponsored by Fine & Country
The plant manager, Richard Cooper, is shown presenting a shirt to Graison John, a member of last year’s triple championship winning side. The team was formed some 15 years ago as participants in the local evening league, and first participated in the WWCCC in 2012.
The team’s disappointing start to the 2023 season was turned around with a narrow six run victory over Aberystwyth 1sts at the weekend.
A hard-fought match saw, once again, the spoils go the team who caught the better.
A huge playing area with a slow outfield also benefitted the sprinters and the youngsters.
Talybont/Rachels posted 225-9, with captain Vinod Mathew holding the early part of the batting together, first with Graison John and then with Rhodri Lloyd-Williams.
The innings threatened to falter when the fourth wicket fell at 94 when Anthony Burrell held a wonderful catch at long-off to dismiss Phil Abraham first ball, but Ayush Sharma showed both elegance and power as he and his skipper took the score to 146, before Matthew was stumped off Jack Allen for 53.
A further useful partnership between Sharma and Farhan Jehangir took the score up to 196, Omair Syed getting rid of both. Sharma top-scored with 66, as the innings came to a close at 225-9. Noa Jones and Jack Allen both took three wickets, and the young Aber bowlers all kept their nerves well.
The experienced pairing of Jim Vaughan and Anthony Burrell steered Aber through the first few overs well, and it was surprising when Burrell miscued a leading edge off Jahangir to midwicket.
Steffan Evans played the shot of the day as he came in, hitting a huge six way over the railway line to show his intent. Unfortunately, in trying to repeat the shot, he holed out to Phil Abraham at long-on.
The scoring rate slowly increased, with all the Aber batsmen getting in, and all getting out just as they threatened to wrest control.
Aber skipper Jim Vaughan fell one short of a 50, being run out following a fine piece of fielding by young substitute John Milton John. Iwan Roberts had shown his usual immaculate cover-driving, but clipped a ball to Joel Abraham at square leg to give man-of-the-match Ayush Sharma his third wicket.
A lot now rested on Adam Shaw, and a mighty pull for six to deep midwicket gave his side hope as the 200 approached.
Trying to repeat the shot, he fell tantalizingly close as Joel Abraham pouched a steepler just inside the boundary. With Omair Syed and Mel Jones having beeen bowled by Tino Tomy and Phil Abraham respectively, the match swung in favour of the bowing side, and another runout saw the end of Noa Jones.
Fortune favoured the brave, however, and last duo Sohaib Syed and Jack Allen craftily noticed that with the field spread, any aerial shot was guaranteed two runs.
As the penultimate over came to a close, and the score on 219, the tactic was tried once too often, and the ball nestled in the safe hands of Phil Abraham once again. The contest nestled on fine margins, with lady luck smiling on the victors – for the time being.