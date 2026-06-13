THE third round of the Welsh Youth Hare & Hounds series took place in Saintswells, Rhayader on Saturday, 6 June — and Dolgellau riders returned home with an impressive haul of trophies.
Four‑year‑old Mabon Humphreys stole the show early on, winning his Fun Bike 50cc class in only his second-ever race.
In race two, Macs Humphreys added to the success with a strong 3rd place in the Expert 50cc category.
Heavy rain swept in over lunchtime, but it didn’t slow the Dolgellau charge. Oscar Brooks powered to victory in race three, taking the win in the 85cc Small Wheel class and securing an outstanding 1st overall.
In the final race of the day, Jack Brooks launched his 125cc GasGas into action and, after an hour and a quarter of tight, competitive racing, claimed an excellent 3rd place.
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