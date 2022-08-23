Talybont Rachels are crowned West Wales Conference champions

The success was built on two trump cards, the first being a deep batting line-up that averted the collapses of yesteryear. Even though no batsman made a 100, eight batsmen made 50s, with Zaid Khan’s unbeaten 77 being a season’s best. The top scorer was the aggressive Graison John, with a total of 275. The main contributor to the title was undoubtedly 16-year old Joel Abraham. Reveling in his role as a strike-bowler, he took 33 wickets at 14, an astonishing feat for a teenager. Fellow paceman Zaid Khan took 22 wickets as well, and newcomer Rasan Singh showed the importance of a genuine all-rounder, scoring 200 runs and taking 10 wickets. The attack was shrewdly handled by skipper Phil Abraham, no mean contributor himself.