Reigning WWCCC champions Talybont Rachels get their 2023 campaign underway on Saturday with a friendly match against Bristol Warriors.
The club will be raring to go after the long-awaited triumph of 2022.
The attack will again be led by paceman Joel Abraham, whose 32 wickets did so much to harvest the points.
If the deluge of early spring means that the pitches are green and slow, then the team need to look no further than the seam duo of Phil Abraham and Milton John.
The batting showed a new-found depth last year, with no fear of chases.
At the forefront will be the stylish left-hander Vinod Matthew, who captains the side in its title defence.
Graison John will also be looking to contribute runs, and woe betide any bowler who drops short to him. Ben Harper will ensure that overpitched deliveries will also be punished.
When available, Zaid Khan will bring power to the all-rounder’s slot, and Rhodri Lloyd-Williams has developed into a nimble keeper. Huw Davies, Nick Allen and Huw Chambers are also capable of cameos.
As far as the league itself is concerned, an innovative development is the creation of two separate competitions. The first part of the season will be given over to the 40-over form, with every team playing the others twice. The latter part will see a separate 20-over league take over, with the top two teams entering a finals day which is sure to provide some fireworks.
The club is again very grateful indeed to the generous sponsors, Rachel’s Dairy, and will be displaying the new kit for the first time.
The club is seeking to give young players more opportunities, and this will be reflected in the fact that club will field two sides in the Aberystwyth and District Evening League.
Saturday’s match starts at 12.30pm at the Geufron, and all spectators will be warmly welcomed