Talybont/Rachels 1sts (321all out) beat Lampeter (211-7) by 110 runs
Fine & Country West Wales Cricket Conference
ON a day made for batting, the away side gorged themselves on runs, only for their opponents to show their own merits in their last game of the ‘Fine and country’ season, writes Huw Chambers.
In hot weather, away skipper Graison John won the toss and elected to bat, showing confidence by partnering himself with Anant Saxena to open the batting.
Both batsmen got into the 20s, but were snared by Bedwyr Davies, Anant having hit six boundaries.
The setbacks proved brief ones, as Sumesh Antony and Joel Abraham took over the brutal mantle.
They put on 117 runs, Sumesh hitting one six in reaching 69, and Abraham scoring his second 50 of the season against Lampeter before being bowled by Tomos Lloyd-Jones.
Elgan Evans then swung his side back into the game by adding the wickets of Jestus Jerry and Phil Abraham to the earlier one of Antony.
Tal/Rachels were extremely lucky to call on the service of two loan players for the game, and these distinguished guests put the innings into overdrive again.
They took the score close to 300 before the seventh wicket fell, and whilst Anish Kuriakose stroked his way to 14, the innings ran out of steam in the 38th total, but with an imposing total of 321 to show for the efforts.
Elgan Evans took 3-86, Bedwyr Davies 4-63 and Daryl Davies 2-59.
The huge target looked intimidating, especially as Emyr Evans soon fell, being caught by wicketkeeper Sumesh Antony off Kuriakose.
Lampeter then consolidated, key batsmen Wesley Roban and Geraint Lewis taking the score to 122 before Phil Abraham bowled the left-handed Roban for 63 just before drinks.
He had hit 10 fours and 2 fine sixes. Abraham promptly dismissed Elgan Evans and Osian Jones cheaply in the same manner.
Lampeter’s stalwart Geraint Lewis was then dismissed for a fighting 42, caught off Jacob Mathew.
With the coveted league runners-up spot still in play, Lampeter sensibly set their sights on maximum batting points whilst defying the bowlers.
With 200 reached and 3 overs left, Tal/Rachels succeeded in getting their third bowling point.
Meredith Davies was stumped by Antony off Rebin Rajan for 19, and Daryl Davies was trapped LBW by Jacob Mathew for 10.
Tomos Lloyd-Jones and Arif Saad were unbeaten as the innings closed on 211 – 7. Phil Abraham pouched 3-21 and Jacob Mathew 2-16.
Tal/Rachels 1sts need 23 points from their last two matches to overhaul Lampeter.
