Talybont/Rachels 2nds (250 – 8) beat Tywyn (240 – 8) by 10 runs
Fine & Country West Wales Conference
A FEAST of runs at Cae Mair ended with a narrow victory for the visitors, writes Huw Chambers.
Visiting captain Vinod Mathew won the toss and elected to bat, striding out himself.
But calamity struck in the fourth over, as a mix-up with Anup Menon saw him run out by rival skipper Dave Jenkins.
Anup managed to put the mishap to one side, as in company with Lahiru Chamil, he stroked his way to 37, including two sixes, before Jenkins trapped him LBW in his last over.
Lahiru was beginning to accelerate when he was caught by Niki Williams off Ruuman Ahmed for 28 in the 19th over.
There then followed the decisive partnership of the match, with Phil Abraham and Titus Mathew together at the crease. The pair ran like hares between the wickets and dismissed both bad and good deliveries.
They each cleared the boundary twice and Abraham took the bowling apart.
They put on 147 in just over 15 overs, treating all the bowlers with disdain.
Dave Jenkins, however, had a last card to play and opening bowler Joe Williamson dragged his side back into the match.
He had Mathew caught by brother Jack for 51 , and then bowled Abraham for 77.
In between, Ruuman Ahmed tempted Jestus Jerry into giving a catch to Jonathan Tolhurst.
Sree Raj played an useful cameo of 17, whilst Tywyn showed that their wits and enthusiasm were undampened by running out Blenesh and Nimal cheaply.
The innings closed on 250-8, with an unusual addition to the score being the 5 penalty runs that accrued from a dormant helmet being struck.
Tywyn showed no sign of being intimidated by the colossal target that faced them, and as Dave Jenkins opened with Johirul Ahmed, Phil Abraham was given a taste of his own medicine as 40 was scored of the first 6 overs, Ahmed getting 25 of them.
Vinod Mathew made an inspired bowling change, with Blenesh bowling Ahmed with his second ball.
Tywyn were delighted to have the batting class of Jack Williamson back in their ranks, and he and Jenkins continued to make inroads.
They put on 56 in eight overs, Williamson pummelling four sixes in making his way to 32.
However, the spin of Jestus Jerry enticed Williamson into a mistimed shot, Titus Mathew taking a vital catch.
Such a large total meant that there was no time for a batsman to linger, and Ruuman Ahmed and Jonathan Tolhurst were both run out.
This was followed by the calamitous loss of Jenkins, who had provided a launchpad.
He gave a return catch to Elbil Tomy on 42 to leave the score on 153 after 29 overs.
With the run rate nearing 10 per over, Joe Williamson stepped into the breach, Niki Williams proving a willing foil.
Elbil bowled Williams for 18, but Williamson, whose first scoring shot was a six, reached his 50 in a similar manner.
The target was nearly out of sight by now, and Milton John virtually sealed matters by having Phil Deane caught at mid-on by Vinod Mathew and Jones pouched in the slips by Lahiru.
As the overs ran out, Tywyn had reached a commendable 240-8, Williamson unbeaten on 53 and Liam Thomas defiant on 8.
