YOUNG cricketer Ted Elias Jones has had an excellent week representing Cricket Wales North; the 13-year-old Ysgol Penweddig pupil scored 64 runs against Shropshire and followed this up scoring a stunning century against Cheshire.
Cricket Wales North represents Mid and North Wales on the National Cricket Pathway system
The Capel Seion talent is a valuable member of the Aberystwyth Senior Cricket team who were recently crowned league champions gaining promotion to division 8 in the South Wales Cricket Association.
