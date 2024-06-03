Talybont/Rachels 1sts (307-7) beat Commoners ( 122 all out) by 185 runs
West Wales Cricket Club Conference
TALYBONT/RACHELS got back on their horse in an impressive manner to inflict a heavy defeat on Commoners last Saturday.
On having a look at the flat artificial Vicarage pitch, Tal/Rachels skipper decided to have first knock in the ‘Fine and Country’ clash.
Opening himself alongside Joshi Thomas, he had to face the contrasting bowling of Michelle Watson and Waqar Younis.
Watson searched for movement off the pitch, whilst Waqar tested both batsmen with short deliveries.
Thomas hit his first delivery for a boundary, proving the more aggressive of the two openers, whilst Matthew showed good judgement when deciding to play or not.
Thomas’ powerful legside play gradually gave the batting side the upper hand, and the 50 was reached in the 10th over.
Shortly afterwards, though, a wonderful stop and throw by Farhan at mid-on saw Thomas run out for 42.
Graison John played himself in, but a crunching square cut gave notice of his power.
Mo Aslam gave the fielding side some control by bowling off-cutters, but Matthew and John batted elegantly with no real alarm.
John had reached 25 when he top-edged Alex Bellenie to Singh at point, with the score on 131.
Mohit Mathur is proving to be a real find this year, and he was soon into his stride.
With Matthew pushing the singles, both batsmen kept the run-rate healthy.
Matthew reached an excellent 50 off 70 deliveries and was looking to push on when he failed to clear Hughes-Pickering at mid-on off Azad.
His 51 had laid an excellent base. Dave Barrow came in next, showing his class by cutting and pulling his first two deliveries to the boundary.
The next eight overs saw mayhem, as Mathur dispatched the bowling in all directions, his quick footwork keeping the bowlers guessing
The wristy Barrow also prospered, and both batsmen cleared the boundary rope with ease.
Mathur’s 50 was reached with one such blow, having taken just 39 deliveries.
Waqar’s return proved his demise, with the bowler now bowling a fuller length than previously and castling Mathur’s stumps for 54.
Phil Abraham hit an enormous straight six to continue the onslaught but was bowled by Bellenie for 16.
Younis repeated this feat by bowling Barrow for an excellent 42.
Bava Vasu is not the man tiring bowlers want to see enter the fray, and though the bowlers tried to bowl wide to him, he smashed one of his two sixes into the tennis courts in a lively cameo.
He was aiming for a third six over long-off in the last over, but Hughes-Pickering calmly took the catch of Waqar on the line to send him back for 20.
The innings closed on 307, Anup Menon and Sumesh Antony being the undefeated batsmen.
The successful bowlers were Waqar, with 3-41, Bellenie 2-67 and Azad, 1-33.
Commoners desperately needed a good start, but a slump set in immediately as both openers departed cheaply, Milton John being their nemesis.
John is enjoying the season, his short of a length bowling asking questions of all the early batsmen.
Kuriakose tied up the other end in a miserly opening spell.
Watson was trapped LBW, and Ashley Chihaka departed to an outfield catch by Barrow.
The home side was now reliant on Mo Aslam, and he bravely played a lone hand, mixing immaculate defence with the occasional blow.
He dominated the score whilst seeing Sukeender Singh and Wakar fall to Anish Kruriakose and John respectively.
Wakar’s demise was the result of a superb diving catch by keeper Sumesh Antony.
The procession was hastened with the introduction of Bava, who struck trademark blows in bowling Bellenie and Farhan.
Aslam had struck eight fours and two sixes when he finally succumbed, having scored an astonishing 70 out of 98 when he was the 7th to fall.
The Commoners kingpin was aiming for a third six, but could not clear Barrow on the long-on boundary, Phil Abraham being the bowler.
Abraham also had Arshad caught by Bava. With the tail exposed, Barrow showed his all-round abilities by having Azad caught by Menon at square leg, and finally bowling Jacob Hughes-Pickering.
Aslam was the only batsman to reach double figures, and Ruzicka was left unbeaten.
The accurate bowling is reflected in the figures, John taking 3-41, Abraham 2-27, Bava 2-14, Barrow 2-4 and Kuriakose 1-32.
Next Sunday, Talybont/Rachels thoughts turn to the Welsh Cup, when they travel to the picturesque Llandysul ground alongside Afon Teifi.