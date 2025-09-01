Pontblyddyn 135 for 2 beat Dolgellau 134 by 8 wickets
North Wales League, Division 1
A VERY much depleted Dolgellau team lost by 8 wickets away to Pontblyddyn on Saturday.
Losing the toss Dolgellau totalled 134 in 42.5 of their 45 overs, which was chased down in persistent rain by the hosts in just 14.5 overs, the visitors being 3 fielders short.
Jaco Oosthuizen top scored for Dolgellau with 40 which included a six and 5 fours, as he and Dave Jenkins had an opening partnership of 52 in 15 overs.
Jenkins scored 18, three boundaries, and number 3 batter Lafras Van Vuuren hit a six and 3 fours, while Phil Deane also struck a six.
In a much seen pattern this season, Dolgellau went from 97 for 1 to 134 all out as the depleted batting line up struggled.
Pontblyddyn used 6 bowlers, Osian Jones claiming 3 for 29 from 7.5 overs and Vishwa Manawaduge 2 for 21 from 9 overs.
The other wicket takers were Dylan Pearn 1 for 18 and Ben Mason 1 for 19. Ioan Jones bowled 8 overs for just 17 runs and Ansh Joshi sent down 5 overs for 24.
Gethin Thomas held two catches behind the stumps while Ioan and Fraser Keay had a catch apiece.
The hosts started in a hurry, well aware that rain was forecast.
Vishwa and Mason put on 25 for the first wicket in 3 overs.
At that total Mason edged to Jenkins behind the stumps from the bowling of Jack Williams.
Five runs later it was 30 for 2, Joshi giving a catch to Oosthuizen off a Callum Taylor delivery.
That was to be the last success for Dolgellau, Vishwa and Gethin Thomas having an unbroken partnership of 105 for the 3rd wicket as the umpires allowed play to continue in the rain which would have scuppered most matches.
Vishwa was on 77 not out with 3 sixes and 12 fours and Thomas 38 not out, six fours, as the hosts won at a wet canter, in the 15th over.
The wet weather greatly hampered the 3 bowlers used, Pontblyddyn reaching a winning 135 for 2.
On Bank Holiday Monday at the Marian visiting Halkyn 2nds dismissed Dolgellau 2nds for 78, after amassing 282 for 8.
For Halkyn, 17 year old Dylan Wilson scored 98 before being bowled by Tom Slattery. Will Baker 43, Jack Hawkins 41 and Shaun Gibson 32 were the other major contributors.
Slattery finished with 3 for 10 from 3 overs while Joel Eynon, 3 for 34 from 8 overs and James Conde 1 for 34, also from 8, bowled well for the hosts.
Three batters made it to double figures for Dolgellau, Tom Slattery 27, Joel Eynon 15 and Phil Deane 12.
