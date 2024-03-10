CROSS Keys stunned Min y Môr in the second leg of their KO Shield semi-final in The Dolgellau Pool League by overturning a 3-7 deficit by winning 9 of the 10 frames played for a 12-8 aggregate victory.
The first frame in the midweek match at the Cross went to Min y Môr's Simon Shewring, to extend the lead to five, only needing three more to advance to the final.
However it was not to be for the Barmouth team as that proved to be their only success.
Cross Keys captain Dei Fazakerley won his two singles games, as did Asier Pabesio and Jordan Tyrrell; Anthony Reeve also successful in his one frame played.
After the singles it was 7-1 to the hosts, needing one of the two doubles frames to go through, Min y Môr having to win both to force a play-off.
It went the way of Cross Keys, the pairing of Asier and Anthony defeating Simon and Gary Glover in the first doubles to take their side to the final. Dei and Jordan won the second doubles.
The Cross play league champions Royal A in the final.
Fixtures, 15 March - Garth v Cross Keys (league); 17 March, KO Cup semi-final, 2nd leg - Min y Môr (5) v Torrent H (5); 1st and 2nd leg - Cross Keys v Royal A (at Cross Keys).