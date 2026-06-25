A POWYS rider and her 20-year-old horse have continued their remarkable winning streak by taking victory in a demanding 80km endurance ride in Cornwall.
Fiona Griffiths and her veteran Anglo Arab gelding Balishla, known at home as "Goofy", won the 80km Competitive Endurance Ride at the Boconnoc Endurance Ride near Lostwithiel on 13 June, just one week after winning an identical class at Shuckburgh Hall in Northamptonshire.
The achievement is particularly impressive given Balishla's age.
Now 20, the gelding has been competing in endurance since 2012 and has amassed nearly 3,000km in competition.
Endurance riding, governed in England and Wales by Endurance GB, is a sport that tests the fitness, stamina and partnership between horse and rider over long distances.
Horses undergo regular veterinary inspections throughout the day to ensure their welfare remains the highest priority.
For Fiona, who has accumulated more than 15,750km of competitive riding since taking up the sport in 2002, the result was another special milestone with a horse she has campaigned carefully throughout his career.
"What I'm most proud of is that I can still bring out a 20-year-old horse and be competitive," she said.
Having felt full of energy after his previous win, Balishla headed to Cornwall in great form.
"He was feeling great, had enough rest and was ready to go out again," added Fiona.
The Boconnoc course presented its own challenges, including sections of roadwork, undulating terrain and changing ground conditions, but riders were rewarded with spectacular views through the Cornish countryside and historic parkland.
"There is a surprising amount of road work early on, but the views and wonderful parkland more than make up for it," Fiona explained.
The ride itself became a tactical affair, with Fiona riding alongside fellow competitor Samantha for much of the day.
Both riders agreed to prioritise the welfare of their horses over chasing speed
"Sam was riding a young horse with a very exciting future ahead of her, while Goofy is getting on a bit, so we both wanted to look after our horses and ride sensibly on some of the more challenging ground."
At one point, Fiona experienced a heart-stopping moment when Balishla stumbled badly.
"He nearly went down onto his knees, which gave me a fright, but thankfully it was just a small cut on his pastern and he carried on absolutely fine."
After carefully managing their horses throughout the day, the pair agreed to save their competitive instincts for the final stretch.
"As we came through the last gate, about 500 yards from the finish, Sam shouted 'Ready?' and then 'Go!' and we had a race to the line."
Even after crossing the finish first, Fiona's priority remained her horse's wellbeing.
"I was worried about the cut, so the vet came and checked him straight away. He passed his veterinary inspection and was absolutely fine."
Fiona was also keen to thank the volunteers, organisers and support teams who help make endurance events possible, including the team at Boconnoc and Bailes, whose equine weighbridge service helps riders monitor their horses' fitness and condition throughout the season.
he victory continues an extraordinary career for Balishla, who proves that careful management, patience and partnership can keep horses performing and enjoying their work well into their veteran years.
For Fiona, that's the achievement that matters most."
Every day you bring your horse home is a good day."
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