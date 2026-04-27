WWCCC Chairman’s Xl (221 all out) beat Aberaeron (57 all out) by 164 runs
THE name Waqar Younis is synonymous with lethal fast bowling, and the legacy was continued at Aberaeron when the Ceredigion version destroyed the home side.
The curtain-raiser for the ‘Fine and Country’ Conference season saw home skipper Steffan Rees win the toss and invite the select visitors to bat.
He led from the front, getting the ball to straighten enough to invite a nibble from Mo Aslam, Jenkinson snapping up the catch behind.
Sumesh Antony was then castled by a delivery that went the other way.
Further success ensued when Numan clipped Rees off his toes, only to see Huw Rishko stoop to pull off a fine catch at midwicket.
At 25-3, a rebuild was required, and skipper Anup Meon joined opener Lahiru Chamil.
The straight bat of Chamil saw off Rees, and Menon started to play his trademark pull drives to midwicket.
When he had reached 15 the stroke proved his downfall, Rishko sprinting round the boundary to pull off a high-quality catch.
Jestus Jerry immediately took the game to the opposition, his flowing straight drives punishing anything over-pitched.
Chamil and Paul Hughes had a fascinating duel as the batsman eschewed cross-batted shots and cleverly deflected anything off-line.
Jerry was beginning to dominate the Aberaeron change bowlers, and the pair put on a substantial stand before Chamil unexpectedly perished, bowled by Rishko for 22.
Phil Abraham played around a straight ball from the same bowler to be trapped LBW, and the sight of league stalwart Bill Somerfield coming in gladdened the hearts of all local cricket purists.
He shrugged of the cobwebs with a series of bottom hand pulls that belied his long absence.
Steffan Rees returned to the attack, and immediately had Somerfield caught at slip by Alex Pitchford for 14.
Waqar Younis played a series of huge legside hits, but the bowler had the last laugh when Younis dragged an off break onto his stumps.
Jerry’s score had continued to mount, but with the overs running out, his lofted drive found extra cover, and he perished for an excellent 89, having held the innings together. The score stood at 221. Steffan Rees led the attack, claiming 4- 24.
Alex Pitchford and Jacob Jenkinson opened for the home side, and the second over saw the latter unfurling two classical extra cover drives to the boundary.
The score raced to 26 in the fourth over, but Numan managed to ‘strangle’ Pitchford via a top edge to keeper Antony.
Rishko was trapped in front by the same bowler next ball to put the match back in the balance, and further inroads were made by Numan when he bowled Morgan.
Waqar had opened from the sea end and was building up a fair head of steam. Every ball tested the batsman, and Jenkinson’s defence proved equal in every sense until a back cut flew to gully, and Jestus took a blinding catch high to his left, Jenkinson having made 17.
There then followed a series of searing yorkers which left the luminous stumps flashing like the Blackpool tower five times.
One batsman after another fell victim, including substitute batsman Ollie Evans whose off stump was cartwheeled by a classical swift inswinger.
The score slumped to 57-9, and Numan wrote the finale, a catch at long off bringing the day to a close.
League chairman Huw Chambers named Waqar as the ‘man of the match’ for his spell of 6-16, with Numan claiming 4 – 40.
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