FFOSYFFIN cyclist Josh Tarling claimed his second Giro d’Italia podium, securing second place in the individual time trial on stage 10 on Tuesday, 21 May.
Setting off for the 28km stage, the Ineos Grenadiers rider fired round the first part of the course, 21 seconds up on hot seat and eventual winner Daan Hoole (Lidl-Trek).
The wind picked up in the second half of his race, and pre-race favourite Tarling continued to battle to the finish, crossing the line in Pisa just seven seconds behind Hoole - enough to secure second place on the stage.
Later on in the race, the rain began to fall, worsening the conditions for much of the team.
Former Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron pupil Tarling made history in stage two when he become the youngest winner of a Giro d’Italia time trial in the race’s illustrious history and the first Welshman to win a stage in the Italian Grand Tour.