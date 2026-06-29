IOAN Lloyd and co-driver Sion Williams have made a fantastic start to their new rallying challenge for 2026 after taking victory in round two of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup.
Lloyd, 23-years old from Llandysul, and his co-driver Williams from Blaenau Ffestiniog, are competing in the all-electric seven-round rally championship in their Vauxhall UK Mokka GSE Rally and took third in the opening round, the ELE Rally in the Netherlands at the end of May. They then went even better to win round two, Rally Vosges in France on June 13-14.
Lloyd is competing in the ground-breaking pan-European championship thanks to the support of Vauxhall and says that the Mokka GSE Rally is an impressive package.
They are competing with the STARD team of Manfred Stohl.
“The competition in the cup this year is unprecedented and that’s really good because, as a driver, that's what you want,” said Lloyd.
The programme represents Vauxhall’s return to motor sport and Lloyd says that he is proud to be involved in the latest chapter of the story.
He said: “Drivers like Dai Llewellin, Colin McRae and Dave Metcalfe were childhood heroes of mine. To wear the same brand on my overalls and put Vauxhall back on the podium on its return to motorsport on round one was a very proud moment for us.
“It’s been a great start, but it is early days and we're only two rounds in, fresh off Rally Vosges.
“We're still learning about the car and it is just so different to what we're used to with the power delivery. It requires a different driving style and learning that has taking some time, but I think on Rally Vosges we definitely made some really good progress, particularly on the final day. So, we’re really looking forward to round three, Rallye Weiz in Austria on July 17-18.
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