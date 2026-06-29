The championships opened in sweltering conditions around Lampeter with the time trials, where a dominant Welsh showing set the tone. Zoe Backstedt successfully defended her elite women’s title on home soil, powering to victory in 32:45.90. It was a landmark day for the Backstedt family as sister Elynor joined her on the podium in third, behind Anna Morris, marking the first time the pair have shared a national championship podium.