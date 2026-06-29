A MEMORABLE week of racing at the Lloyds National Road Championships in Ceredigion delivered standout performances across all categories, with Welsh riders to the fore throughout – and rising star Finlay Tarling continuing his rapid progression on home roads.
The championships opened in sweltering conditions around Lampeter with the time trials, where a dominant Welsh showing set the tone. Zoe Backstedt successfully defended her elite women’s title on home soil, powering to victory in 32:45.90. It was a landmark day for the Backstedt family as sister Elynor joined her on the podium in third, behind Anna Morris, marking the first time the pair have shared a national championship podium.
Backstedt’s commanding ride, built on the fastest splits across both laps, underlined her growing status as one of Britain’s leading talents. She would go on to crown a remarkable week with victory in the road race, but the time trial success ensured Wales began the championships on a high.
In the elite men’s time trial, Ethan Hayter claimed a fourth national title with an impressive ride, finishing well clear of Connor Swift and Josh Charlton, who completed the podium.
The under-23 categories also showcased emerging talent, with one of the standout performances coming from Wales’ own Finlay Tarling. The Ffosyffin rider produced an excellent ride to claim bronze in the U23 men’s time trial, stopping the clock in 30:24.86 – just three seconds shy of silver.
For Tarling, the result marked a significant step forward. Having finished 24th last year, his leap onto the podium demonstrated both his development and growing confidence at national level. Competing in front of local support, he handled the challenging course and conditions with composure, firmly establishing himself among the leading young riders in the country.
After the race, Tarling said: “I couldn’t ask for much more. I had some bad illness earlier in the year, and it was a touch-and-go decision to even be here at one point, so this is all a bit unexpected but a great feeling.”
Victory in the category went to Ben Wiggins, the only rider to break the 30-minute barrier, while Henry Hobbs edged Tarling for second. Despite narrowly missing out on silver, Tarling’s performance was one of the most encouraging from a Welsh perspective, highlighting a bright future.
The following day saw fast and fiercely contested circuit racing in Aberystwyth. Megan Barker edged fellow Welsh rider Carys Lloyd in a dramatic sprint finish to take the women’s title, with just a single second separating the top 13 riders in a tightly fought race.
In the men’s event, Matt Bostock claimed his second national circuit crown after a decisive late break, finishing just ahead of Jacob Bush and Thomas Portsmouth following an aggressive and tactical contest.
The championships concluded with a thrilling day of road racing, where Backstedt once again delivered for the home crowd. After a long and demanding chase, she reeled in early leader Josie Knight before attacking to secure both the elite and U23 titles, completing a superb double for the week.
In the men’s race, Fred Wright sprinted to victory in a dramatic finish, narrowly beating Lewis Askey, with Connor Swift taking third.
While the elite titles grabbed the headlines, Tarling’s breakthrough ride remained one of the highlights of the championships from a Welsh perspective.
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