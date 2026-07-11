LLANIDLOES and Powys will take centre stage in this year's Lloyds Tour of Britain Women when the county hosts one of the race's toughest and most demanding stage.
The 2026 edition will be the longest in the event's history, covering 635.8km across five stages and featuring almost 9,000 metres of climbing. However, it is Stage Four, from Llanidloes to Hay-on-Wye on Saturday, August 22, that is expected to have a major impact on the overall race.
Setting off from Llanidloes, riders will tackle a gruelling 138km route through the heart of Powys, taking on a race-high 2,484 metres of ascent as they pass through some of mid-Wales' most spectacular scenery.
The route heads south to Rhayader before entering the Elan Valley and the Cambrian Mountains, where competitors will face the stage's toughest climb – a 5.3km ascent averaging five per cent, with a punishing section reaching around 10 per cent. The climb is expected to play a key role in the battle for the green jersey.
After returning through Rhayader, the peloton will continue across the rolling hills around Nantmel, Crossgates and Bleddfa before heading south from Knighton. Riders will then pass through Norton, Gladestry and Painscastle on their way to the finish in Hay-on-Wye.
Powys County Council has welcomed the announcement, highlighting the opportunity to showcase the county on an international stage.
Councillor Glyn Preston, cabinet member for a more prosperous Powys, said the stage would provide "a fantastic showcase for Powys", taking riders through some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the UK.
He added that hosting part of the Tour of Britain Women would help promote the county, support local businesses and inspire future generations of cyclists.
The five-day race will begin in Cockermouth on August 19 before visiting Clitheroe, Blackpool, Mold and Llandudno. After the Powys stage, the event will conclude in Royal Leamington Spa on August 23.
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