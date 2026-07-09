TEIFI Valley Motor Club has announced that this year’s Rali Bro Teifi has raised £5,750 for two Welsh charities that provide crucial support to families facing serious illness and bereavement.
The 2025 event, run as a Targa Rally featuring 23 tests on private land, was backed by main sponsors D C Motorsport and J D Competition Tyres, with additional support from local businesses and individuals.
Following the success of the event, organisers have donated £2,875 each to Kidney Wales and Sands.
Kidney Wales supports people living with kidney disease through information, guidance, financial assistance, wellbeing services and research funding. The charity holds special significance for the organising team, as clerk of the course Aled Richards’ family received support after his daughter, Hawys, underwent a successful kidney transplant.
The donation will help Kidney Wales continue providing grants, food vouchers, wellbeing support and equipment.
Sands supports families affected by baby loss, including miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). The charity offers emotional support, funds research and provides training.
The cause is particularly meaningful for cerk of the course Chris Richmond-Hand and his family, who have benefited from the charity’s support during a difficult period.
Organisers also highlighted local fundraising efforts by Hayley Vallance, Sioned Twose and Astra Shipton, who helped arrange a major fundraising event in 2025 to provide a specialist double hospital-grade bed for a local bereavement suite, allowing families to stay together more comfortably during traumatic circumstances.
Club chairman Emyr Davies said: “Rali Bro Teifi is built on community spirit, and we are honoured to support charities that make a real difference to families across Wales.
“Our competitors, volunteers, sponsors and supporters have once again shown how motorsport can bring people together for a greater purpose.”
The club thanked everyone involved in helping make the event a success.
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