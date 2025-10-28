CEREDIGION was well represented recently on the international stage as four runners form Aberystwyth Athletic Club and Sarn Helen running club pulled on the Welsh vest in the Wales vs England Masters International at the Abingdon Marathon.
Gary Davies, wearing the Welsh vest for the first time finished in a great time of 2.46.00 and was the 7th Welsh international to cross the finish line.
Edd Land came over the line in 2.58.52 with Tracey Breedon breaking the three hour mark for the first time in a time of 2.59.58 securing the silver medal in the Masters Championship and 3rd in her age category.
Mike Davies crossed the finish line in 3.01.48, the first Welshman to finish in his age category.
For Gary it was a great honour to pull on the red of Wales.
He said: “I will never forget this day and the chance to wear the red vest and represent my country. This was a day that ensured all the hard training paid off.
“We are fortunate in Ceredigion to have a strong pedigree of clubs and coaches and it was great to see Ceredigion well represented today. My first vest but hopefully not my last.”
Tracey Breedon was delighted to break the three hour barrier.
She added: “The marathon is a beast of a race and it does not allow you any breaks. I had not had the best preparation for this race, a series of niggles and injuries had hampered my training but I was determined to make the start line for this one.
“So I wasn’t too hopeful for this event. But everything seemed to click on the day and I sneaked within the three hour mark. Add to that the honour of pulling on the Welsh vest – it was a pretty good day!”
Veteran runner Mike Davies came out on top again in his age category: “It is always an honour to pull on the red vest and I suppose it makes it more special when it is in a Wales v England competition. This was a pretty tough course and conditions weren’t easy but it felt great to cross the finish line and find out I had also won my category in such a strong field of runners.”
Edd Land admits the day gave him mixed emotions, “Wearing the red vest is an immensely proud moment and one I’ll never forget, and on a day where I wanted to perform at my very best. However the marathon is a distance that demands respect, there is no room to hide, and my preparation was not as good as it should have been. I did manage to finish within three hours – so for now I’ll call it a good bad day.
“It was great to be a part of such a wonderful event and to see Ceredigion well represented on the international stage.”
The Abingdon Marathon attracts keen runners from running clubs nationwide seeking personal best times or those wishing to complete a user-friendly first marathon.
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit https://aberystwythac.wordpress.com/ or find the club on Facebook.
