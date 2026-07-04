FFOSYFFIN cyclist Josh Tarling has completed a remarkable recovery from a broken collarbone to secure his place on the start line for his maiden Tour de France.
The 22-year-old, a former Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron pupil, is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in world cycling. Already a winner at European and national level, Tarling is expected to play a key role for Netcompany INEOS, particularly in the time trials and flatter stages of the three-week race.
Speaking ahead of the Grand Départ, Tarling said: "I’m just super happy and really looking forward to it. We’ve got a power team so I’m really excited with the team that we have for the TT and stages, so we’re going to have a good Tour together."
INEOS Director of Racing Geraint Thomas added: "This team has some great racers who people love to watch. They’ll have the freedom to go for it and race aggressively across the three weeks. Fortune favours the brave. We didn't come to this Tour to follow the race - we came to shape it.
"Barcelona’s team time trial presents a great opportunity to start strongly. This year we’ve performed well in this discipline so will give it everything we’ve got. From there, it’s going to be full-on and we’re ready to take on the challenge."
Tarling’s inclusion is all the more impressive given the injury setback he suffered less than a month ago.
The Welshman broke his collarbone in a heavy crash on stage six of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes on June 12. Prior to the incident, he had impressed in the team time trial and featured in the day’s breakaway before his race came to an abrupt end.
After undergoing surgery, Tarling embarked on an intensive recovery programme and has made a swift return to fitness.
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