THE popular, annual Wolverhampton to Aberdyfi Charity Bike ride took place on Friday, writes Doris O’Keefe.
The charity bike raises funds for local charities and was first established in 1993 and since then has only missed one year due to Covid.
Bob Nickless from Aberdyfi was one of the very first riders at this event and is now one of the organisers.
He said before the event: "The committee chooses different charities to support every year and this year our local Aberdyfi Search and Rescue was one of the five charities selected.
“Last year our Aberdyfi Literary Institute was chosen and money raised helped with maintaining the building.
“Cyclists can also ride for their own particular chosen charity.
"This year we have well over 300 riders registered and they will either take on the short route from Wolverhampton to Aberdyfi of just over 103 miles, or the longer route of just over 124 miles.
"There is also a challenge route of 202.5 miles which incorporates a loop from Wolverhampton and back the day before, and then the route on Friday from Wolverhampton to Aberdyfi.
"The main start on Friday is at 7.30am and all the riders, on whichever route they take, are taking on their own individual challenge - it is definitely not a race.
"There are a number of riders taking part today riding in memory of Martin Hughes - a local character and businessman trading for over 20 years in Aberdyfi.
“Sadly, he passed away in February 2024 and these riders are riding today to raise money in support of Blood Bikes Wales in Martin's memory.
" The hot conditions today will be challenging for the riders but there are organised stops on all routes to provide refreshments - all manned by volunteers.
“Some members of Aberdyfi Search and Rescue - one of the official charities chosen this year - will be at one of the stops at Dinas Mawddwy to support riders on the longer route.
"The cyclists and their families always enjoy coming to Aberdyfi and get a great welcome from the local community.
"I'd like to thank our Harbour Master Will Stockford, the Aberdyfi RNLI, Aberdyfi Advertising and Improvements Committee, The Dovey Yacht Club , the Green family for providing the hot food, Datatag, and all the many helpers and volunteers along the routes and here in Aberdyfi at the finish.”
