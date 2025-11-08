Aberystwyth and District Darts League round-up
Ladies Top 3 standings
- Beers before Bullseys 28pts
- Muppets 24pts
- Heroes 23pts
(Unicorn)
Men’s Top 3 standings
- Brian’s Lions 36pts
- Y Ffarmers 24pts
- Black Guns 23pts
RESULTS (women's): Allsorts 5 - 4 Gogettes; Black Panthers 2 - 7 Beers Before Bullseys; Wildfowler 6 - 3 Heroes; Railway Borth 3 - 6 Muppets; Halfway Ladies 3 - 6 The Front Row.
RESULTS (men's): Brian’s Lions bye; Druid B 1 - 8 Y Ffarmers; Halfway 6 - 3 Rhyd B; Farmers Athletic 4 - 5 Tafarn y Bont; Black Bulls 2 - 7 Black Guns; Druid A 7 - 2 Railway Borth; Black Arrows 1 - 8 Yr Hen Llew Du.
Comments
