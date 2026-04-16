THE Aberystwyth Thursday Nights Darts League has confirmed its final standings for the season.
BullsHitters have won Division One, with Rugby Club finishing as runners‑up. In Division Two, Lloyd’s Boys secured the title, with Just The Tips taking the runners‑up position.
Finals Night results, 9 April: 6‑a‑Side Final: Lloyd’s Boys beat Rugby Club; 4‑a‑Side Final: Rugby Club beat BullsHitters; 3‑a‑Side Final: BullsHitters beat Just The Tips; Captains Cup: Lee Pereira; Landlords Cup: Stuart Stephens; Ladies Competition: Michelle Elmore; Pairs Final: Gary Jackson and Lee Pereira; Singles Final: Carl Worrall
Season honours include Kevin Evans of The Vale A, who achieved the highest out of the season with a 150 finish, and Craig Gore of Rugby Club, who recorded the most 180s, hitting 13 across the campaign.
Special thanks went to Gittins Carpentry and Tiling for sponsoring the Singles Competition Shield, Carl Worrall for sponsoring the Ladies Competition Shield, Johnny Ireland for donating the Division Two Shield, and Pete Maher for sponsoring the league.
League officials also extend their thanks to the Railway Club for hosting this year’s Aberystwyth Town Thursday Darts League Finals Night, and to the Carlsberg Britvic Brewery Company for sponsoring the Division One and Division Two Trophy Cups.
All shields have now been submitted for engraving and will be available for collection from the Railway Club within the next week. Trophy Cups and Shields are returnable to the league secretary by the second half of the 2026/27 season.
A massive thank you also went to Lee Pereira, whose weekly updates of league results, highest outs, and 180s ensured accurate records throughout the season.
Finally, players, committee members, sponsors, and donators whose support and commitment make the league possible each year were thanked.
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