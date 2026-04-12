ABERYSTWYTH Town suffered a disappointing 3–1 defeat away to already-relegated Cwmbran Celtic FC on Saturday afternoon, as goals from Sam Powell (13 minutes), Alex McDowell (48) and Isaac Powell (80) secured the hosts their first win of the season. Substitute Tom Mason pulled one back late on, but it proved little more than consolation on Matchday 29.
A difficult surface led to a scrappy opening, with Jac Evans’ early lob bouncing just over the bar for Celtic.
Aber responded through Owain Evans, whose header was cleared for a corner, while Johnny Evans saw a follow-up effort blocked moments later.
Despite Town’s pressure, the breakthrough came at the other end in fortunate fashion, as Sam Powell’s long clearance from inside his own half skipped through the Aber defence and into the net for a surprise opener.
Aber pressed for an equaliser before the break, with Evans and Rackeem Reid both denied by a determined home defence.
Leo Thompson side-footed over, Reid was saved, and Sam Paddock headed wide. Paddock then picked out Evans, who arrived just too late before volleying narrowly wide.
At the other end, Cai Jones had to deny Andrew Larcombe and Tom Dean, while Celtic also squandered a two-on-one, leaving the hosts worthy of their interval lead.
Hopes of a response after the restart were quickly dented. Larcombe fired over before McDowell broke through to slot beneath Jones and double the advantage.
The game became stop-start, with Larcombe again missing a good chance and Sam Powell sending a free-kick over. Mason’s header was saved after his introduction, but Celtic continued to threaten, and Isaac Powell curled into the far corner to all but secure the result.
Aber finally found a response late on when Reid released Piers Juliff down the left, and his cut-back was finished calmly by Mason. Juliff then saw an effort blocked, while Ernie Andrews was denied by the offside flag in stoppage time.
Cwmbran Celtic were good value for victory after a dogged display. Aber will need to respond next week away at Ynyshir Albions as they look to end the season on a positive note.
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