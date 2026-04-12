ABERYSTWYTH RFC lost 12 - 64 away to Tata Steel RFC in their WRU Admiral National Championship West match on Saturday, writes Graham Harris.
Tata Steel proved too strong and ruthless, making good use of their dominance in possession to run in 10 tries. Aberystwyth's young squad continued fighting all the way, without several key players, scoring two late tries.
With a strong wind blowing diagonally across the pitch, Aber were soon deep in their own half with Tata Steel using their wind advantage with box kicks, and the home side's centre Willis Woods scored an unconverted try.
From the restart the home side kicked over Aber's defensive line with Tata Steel winning the rucks and centre Luke Butler scoring a converted try. Tata Steel's scrum was dominant and disrupted ball from Aber's scrums. The visitors lost the ball from a ruck on half way, and confident running by the home side's three-quarters saw wing Steff Andrews score a converted try.
Aber gradually had more possession but lost the ball trying to force the game, allowing the home side to regain control. Tata Steel kicked a penalty to the corner and their lineout was well won and mauled releasing the backs to score a converted try.
More pressure on Aber's try line resulted in a lineout and maul 5 metres out and lock Travis Huntley scored an unconverted try. Aber withstood another period of pressure well, but a clearing defensive kick was returned by Tata Steel's backs their scrum half Jacob Daniels scoring a converted try.
Aber were playing with the wind in the second half but were guilty of kicking possession away trying to gain territory.
Tata Steel's backs returned play with slick handling resulting in centre Willis Woods scoring a converted try.
Aber conceded penalties and were pinned back in their 22 metres. A Tata Steel scrum 5 metres out allowed lock Travis Huntley to score.
From the restart, Aber lost a lineout on their 22 metre line and strong rucking by Tata Steel resulted in full back Isaac Morgan scoring a converted try.
Aber now had a solid spell of possession with the scrum holding its own and good work in the loose. A line break by Dafydd LLyr Hywel, and Aber rucks, pushed play up to the home side's try line and a tapped penalty saw Aber centre Carwyn Evans score a try which he also converted.
Aber continued winning possession and kicking penalties into the home side's 22 metres. An Aber lineout 5 metres out was well won and mauled with Aber hooker Iestyn Thomas scoring an unconverted try. The final play of the game saw Tata Steel's Khalifa Al Mefahi scoring a converted try from quick scrum ball.
Tata Steel's all-round performance was too strong for a young Aber side with several key players missing. Aber were outmuscled by their ruthless opponents who used quick possession to allow confident, flowing back line moves to score freely. Aber were starved of good possession and tried to force the game when they did have ascendency.
Aber finished the game strongly and this was a valuable experience for the young players in the squad who kept going against a well-drilled and powerful side.
Next Championship match - 1st XV away at Crymych on Wednesday 15th April, kick off 6.30p.m.
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