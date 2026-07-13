COME rain or shine, sports facilities will be available to local people in south Meirionnydd, thanks to investment from a partnership of authorities and organisations.
An official opening ceremony for a new all-weather pitch at Canolfan Byw’n Iach Bro Dysynni, Tywyn was held recently.
The event was an opportunity for the local community, schools, and sports teams which have been responsible for helping to deliver the project to come together to use the pitch and to learn more about the new facility. It will provide modern facilities for the community, including for hockey and football clubs and local schools.
An investment of £360,000 has been made to bring this exciting plan to life, thanks to collaboration between: Sport Wales, the Welsh Government, the UK Government, Mantell Gwynedd, Byw’n Iach, Cyngor Gwynedd, Tywyn Town Council, and the local community.
Councillor Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community at Cyngor Gwynedd, said: “We are extremely proud to see this all weather pitch opening and available for people of all ages and abilities to use. The resource will provide year-round opportunities to keep fit, to socialise and to have fun.”
Councillor Beth Lawton, Chair of the Byw’n Iach Board, said: “I am pleased to see this investment in the health and wellbeing of the community and hope it will help our local sports teams to continue to thrive.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.