THE now annual Classic Tracks Rally organised by the Llandysul Motor Club took place on Sunday.
The Bank Holiday weekend event captured a full entry of some 75 cars that took in the tracks and lanes of Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.
With heavy overnight rain it was a challenge to finish the event as many competitors found out but those that made the finish had a great event with plenty of smiling faces after racing the cars around the countryside lanes.
The overall winner was John Tyres Davies / Eurig Davies in a Ford Puma.
1st Experts was won by Chris Richmond Hand / Alan James; 2nd Expert Owain Rowlands / Hefin Jones and 3rd Expert Jamie Jones / Craig Baker.
1st semi Expert winners were Jordan Evans / Osian Hands.
1st Novice was won by Daniel Jones / Iestyn Jones Vauxall Corsa.
Best mixed Crew went to Steven Hicks / Cicky Eccleston and the best up to 1400cc car was won by Daniel Owens / Iolo Clement.