THE now annual Classic Tracks Rally organised by the Llandysul Motor Club took place on Sunday.

Dafydd Davies from Drefach Felindre gives the thumbs up to the event in his Ford Escort and got a top ten finish (Gary Jones)

The Bank Holiday weekend event captured a full entry of some 75 cars that took in the tracks and lanes of Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

With heavy overnight rain it was a challenge to finish the event as many competitors found out but those that made the finish had a great event with plenty of smiling faces after racing the cars around the countryside lanes.

The overall winner was John Tyres Davies  / Eurig Davies in a Ford Puma.

Not everyone got out of the the mud hole in Talgarreg without some help from the marshalls and spectators (Gary Jones)

1st Experts was won by Chris Richmond Hand / Alan James; 2nd Expert Owain Rowlands / Hefin Jones and 3rd Expert Jamie Jones  / Craig Baker.

1st semi Expert winners were Jordan Evans / Osian Hands.

1st Novice was won by Daniel Jones / Iestyn Jones Vauxall Corsa.

Best mixed Crew went to Steven Hicks / Cicky Eccleston and the best up to 1400cc car was won by Daniel Owens / Iolo Clement.

A Mk2 Escort mid way though the Classic Tracks rally (Gary Jones)