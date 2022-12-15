The 45th Barmouth to Fort William Three Peaks Yacht Race is set for 10 June next year, but there’s an important deadline coming up before then.
Organisers have said that they are without a sponsor this year, so the race needs 10 paid up entries by 31 December and, as things stand, they need a couple more teams to sign up.
Entry forms are available on the website and you can contact the Secretary with any questions by email; [email protected]
There is also a Facebook Group - Friends of the 3 Peaks Yacht Race and you can keep up to date on the Facebook page.
You can now follow the race on the new Instagram page as well.
Follow @tilman_barmouth_3pyr
Organisers are still seeking sponsors and title sponsorship is available for a brand looking to associate with a unique sporting event with a national and international media reach.