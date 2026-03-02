DOLGELLAU returned to winning ways in the Lock Stock Ardal North East with a well‑earned 3-0 victory at Lex XI on Saturday, gaining revenge for their league cup defeat to the Wrexham side back in November.
The return of Gerwyn Williams, Guto Pugh and Aaron Young boosted the visitors, though the squad remained stretched with Ioan Roberts, Wil Gruffydd, Joey Thomas and Ben Fisher all unavailable.
It took time for Dolgellau to settle on a decent Stansty Park playing surface against a determined Lex outfit, but the breakthrough arrived from the penalty spot. Young produced a superb run from deep before being brought down in the box, allowing Williams to step up and calmly convert.
Dolgellau created several other chances as momentum grew, and they doubled their lead before the break.
Jamie Jones won possession high up the pitch and released Paul Lewis through on goal; the forward rounded the keeper and slotted into the empty net.
The hosts pressed harder after the restart, and Dol’s back line were repeatedly tested by the booming kicks of Lex goalkeeper Joey Jones. Despite the pressure, the visitors stayed organised and preserved their clean sheet.
Their resilience was rewarded with a third goal, the product of one of the game’s best moves.
Lewis threaded a precise pass to Sam Young on the left, who delivered an inch‑perfect ball for Williams to fire home his second of the match - and his 18th league goal of the season. Sam Young went close to adding his own name to the scoresheet, dragging a late effort just wide.
There was also a first‑team debut for Rhys Taylor‑Clarke, who featured from the bench.
Other results: Builth Wells 0 Corwen 3; Llanrhaeadr‑ym‑Mochnant 1 Penycae 1; Llandrindod Wells 0 Llangollen Town 1.
