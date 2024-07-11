The secondary juniors started with the seniors but ran a shortened route of around 2.5 miles. First home was Tomos Green of Sarn Helen after a hard fought battle with Gethin Thomas of Carmarthen Harriers, who was just four seconds back. First of the girls was Gwen Tompsett of Ysgol Penweddig with Paige Lilly-Williams and Emily Evans-Williams, both of Carmarthen Harriers, not far behind in second and third.