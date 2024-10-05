DYFI Bike Park has unveiled a new look.There’s loads of improvements and new sections around the park, a new Dig Crew edit and the new website makes accessing information about the tracks much more effective.
At the centre of the new site is an interactive trail map with track POVs, highlighted features and ride tips. The map was designed by long-time collaborator Dora Grabkowska.
The site also features a three-minute edit celebrating the dig crew’s work and the completion of a summer-long overhaul of the park’s tracks.
Highlights include a new red section “Dirty Dishes” (you have to clear the tables!)a Pro-level jumpline for thelower mountainand a re-model of the Insta360 Flowstate track including a spectacular new wallride.
Dan Atherton said: “The new insta360 wallride was heavily inspired by BMX. Everyone loves a curved wallride and we wanted to bring a little bit of that skatepark style to the Flowstate track.
“We’re already seeing some spectacular footage of this feature, truthfully it looks harder than it is, off the 360 drop in the woods, hold your speed through the corners and you’re in, so long as you have the speed you can ride it like a berm.”
The Dyfi dig crew not only have a phenomenal work ethic but they bring a freshness and creativity to all of their builds and they ride even harder than they dig! Miles Mallinson’s new edit captures the sheer energy of testing their creations.
“Alf’s (dig crew lead Alf Raynor) vision means that these new features are as much a reflection of the crew’s personalities and experience as of mine, all of the guys are so inspired to ride what they build at the weekends,” said Dan.
“With the new upgrades in place it feels like there is something for everyone, from the revamp of insta360 Flowstate, to new Notorious Step-up and Dirty Dishes.
“We’ve had a really strong crew this summer and the tracks are in the best state they’ve ever been.
“All the berms have been upgraded and the opening of Dirty Dishes has proved a great way to ease in to our jump lines, the progression has been unreal, it’s been awesome to see less experienced riders lapping these smaller jumps.”
There are more exciting changes due to be unveiled in the next couple of weeks; a full revamp of Original DH will feature a machine-built flow section ( the brain-child of Simmo Palmer) and a new link to lower mountain from Muddy’s berms expands this popular run.