THE top three sides in the Dolgellau & District Pool League table all won their matches away from home on Sunday to keep it close at the summit.
League leaders Min y Môr made the journey to Garthangharad and came home with an 8-4 victory.
The Barmouth team led 6-2 after the second portion of games, Garth made it 6-4 but lost the last two frames giving success to the visitors.
Three of the hosts’ four frames were won by their captain, Kieran Roberts.
Min y Môr’s Simon Shewring had an eight-ball clearance.
Torrent Hustlers accounted for Royal B by eight frames to four, in Barmouth, while Royal A defeated home side Cross Keys, 10-2.
At the Cross, Shane Wilkins, Luke Hills and Bobby Griffith all won three times for the Royal.
There were two eight ballers, Shane and Bobby both making a clearance.
Min y Môr are on top with 57 points at the half way stage, followed by Torrent and Royal A both on 53 points, all three sides having won 47 frames apiece.
Results: Cross Keys 2, Royal A 10; Garthangharad 4, Min y Môr 8; Royal B 4, Torrent Hustlers 8.
Fixtures, 12 Nov, KO Shield, Quarter Finals, 1st leg : Cross Keys v Garthangharad; Fairbourne Golf v Min y Môr ; Royal B v Torrent Hustlers. Bye- Royal A