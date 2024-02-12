It was a successful Sunday for The Royal A in the Dolgellau & District Pool League when they came out on top in a double-header at The Cross Keys against Torrent Hustlers, playing a rearranged league match and the 2nd leg of the Shield semi-final.
A 7-5 victory in the league game took Royal A into a 9 point lead at the top of the table. After 8 frames The Royal led 6-2 and sealed victory in the 10th frame, skipper Bobby Griffith winning before Torrent took the last 2 frames to make the outcome 7-5 to the visitors.
The Hustlers’ Brian Roberts had an 8 ball clearance in the penultimate frame while Bobby won all of his 3 games for Royal A. The Royal A now have 97 points, Min y Môr 88 and Torrent 87; all 3 teams having 2 matches to play, but not against each other.
In the Shield semi-final 2nd leg Royal A fought back from a deficit of 3-7 after the 1st leg, winning by the same scoreline to force a one frame doubles decider which went to the Royal, Bobby Griffith and Luke Hills defeating Dion Jones and Tom Jones.
Luke and Bobby also won both their singles. At Min y Môr the hosts put themselves in pole position to reach the final with a 7-3 success against Cross Keys in a 1st leg Shield semi-final. Simon Shewring and George Chapman won 2 frames apiece for Min y Môr who led 6-2 after the singles.
At The Royal B, in the league, visiting Fairbourne Golf Club won 8-4, taking the last 4 frames after it was tied 4-4. The Golf’s captain Lloyd Wrobel was successful in his 3 match-ups.
Fixtures, 18 February: Cross Keys v Fairbourne Golf; Garthangharad v Royal A; Royal B v Min y Môr