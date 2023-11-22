In the Dolgellau & District Pool League the quarter-finals of the Shield K O were completed on Sunday, two second leg matches were played, one in Garthangharad, Llwyngwril, and the other in Fairbourne Golf Club.
Cross keys led 7-3 going to the Garth but the hosts turned it around by winning 7-3 to make it 10-10 on aggregate.
As per the league rule, one extra frame of doubles was played to decide the victors, and the game went the way of Cross Keys as their captain Dei Fazakerley and his partner Asier Pabesio defeated Garth’s pair of skipper Kieran Roberts and Keith Maiden, Asier sinking the black.
In the singles Kieran and Keith both won their two frames for Garth as did Sion Wilkes. The home side took a 10-9 lead when Keith and Phil Roberts won the first doubles, but Dei and Jordan Tyrrell levelled things up before the play-off sent the Cross into the semi-finals.
No such drama at Fairbourne Golf Club when visiting Min y Môr won 7-3 to add to the same scoreline the previous week, winning 14-6 on aggregate.
It stood at 3-3, only for the Barmouth team to have success in the last two singles and the two doubles. Nigel Merridew won twice for the visitors as did Ashlee Cox for the Golf.
Min y Môr and Cross Keys join Torrent Hustlers and Royal A in the semi-finals.
Results: Fairbourne Golf 3, Min y Môr 7 (Agg. 6-14) ; Garthangharad 7, Cross Keys 3 (Agg.10-10).Cross Keys won play-off
Fixtures, 26 Nov: KO Cup, Quarter-Finals, 1st leg - Cross Keys v Fairbourne Golf; Min y Môr v Royal B; Royal A v Garthangharad; Torrent Hustlers - bye.