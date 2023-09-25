THE new season of Dolgellau & District Pool League got under way on Sunday, the new match day for 2023/24.
The league was founded in 1986 and this season seven teams have entered.
League Champions Royal A started well when they visited Fairbourne Golf Club and went home with a 10-2 victory, the format being 12 singles.
For the Royal there were three wins for Singles Champion Bobby Griffith and also for Andy Hills.
New team Garthangharad, from Llwyngwril, played their first match at the Cross Keys against last year’s runners-up Torrent Hustlers, who won the game 11-1.
Home team captain Dion Jones had the first eight-ball clearance of the season, while teammate Tom Jones also had an eight-ball clearance.
On their return to the league, Min Y Môr, Barmouth, welcomed Cross Keys on Sunday, victory going to the hosts 7-5, Gareth Evans winning three frames for the Min Y Môr, including the last frame to win the match for his side.
Results: Fairbourne Golf Club 2, Royal A 10; Min Y Môr 7, Cross Keys 5; Torrent Hustlers 11, Garthangharad 1
Fixtures, Sunday, 1 October: Cross Keys v Torrent Hustlers; Min Y Môr v Fairbourne Golf; Garthangharad v Royal B