The clash between last season’s winners Royal A and runners-up Torrent Hustlers ended all square in Barmouth on Sunday as match week number four was reached in the Dolgellau & District Pool League, both sides winning six frames.
The Torrent had a 5-3 advantage going in to the last four games, but wins for Shane Wilkins, Bobby Griffith and Andy Hills took the Royal ahead only to see visiting captain Dion Jones grab the last frame to earn his side a draw, 6-6.
Garthangharad won for the second successive week when they travelled to play Cross Keys and went home with an 8-4 victory, skipper Kieran Roberts winning three times for the visitors.
Hosts Fairbourne Golf won for the first time this season defeating Royal B 9-3, Leo Mantle victorious in all his three games for the Golf.
Torrent stay top of the table with 37 points, followed by Min y Môr on 30 points. The league has a website - dolgellau.leaguerepublic.com
Results: Cross Keys 4, Garthangharad 8; Fairbourne Golf 9, Royal B 3; Royal A 6, Torrent Hustlers 6
Fixtures, 22 October: Garthangharad v Fairbourne Golf; Royal B v Royal A; Torrent Hustlers v Min y Môr