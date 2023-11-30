THERE were wins for Min y Môr and Cross Keys in the first legs, quarter finals, of the League KO Cup of the Dolgellau & District Pool League on Sunday.
In a Barmouth derby Min y Môr hosted Royal B, and were successful by nine frames to one.
For Min y Môr, George Chapman and Nigel Merridew had two wins apiece, while Sam White and Lionel Tweed won a consolation doubles frame for Royal B.
At the Cross Keys, the home side had the better of Fairbourne Golf Club by eight games to two.
Anthony Reeve and Asier Pabesio both won twice as a singles lead of 6-2 became 8-2 after the two doubles frames.
Skipper Lloyd Wrobel and Sam Kelsey won a frame each to put the Fairbourne side on the scoreboard.
The match between Royal A and Garthangharad in Barmouth was postponed as the home side were unable to raise a team.
The first leg will now be played on Sunday, 3 December and the second leg on 17 December in Llwyngwril.
Torrent Hustlers received a bye in the quarter finals.
Results:
KO Cup, quarter-finals, 1st leg: Cross Keys 8, Fairbourne Golf 2; Min y Môr 9, Royal B 1; Royal A v Garthangharad, Postponed
Fixtures, 3 December:
KO Cup, quarter-finals, 2nd leg: Fairbourne Golf v Cross Keys; Royal B v Min y Môr; 1st leg, Royal A v Garthangharad