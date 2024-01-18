In the Dolgellau & District Pool League the top of the table clash between leaders Min y Môr and hosts Royal A went the way of the second placed team Royal A by eight frames to four, as Min y Môr lost their unbeaten record.
Min y Môr stay on top but by a reduced margin of nine points to Royal A, who have a game in hand. For Royal A their captain Bobby Griffith had an eight-ball clearance, his third of the season, winning the two frames he played. For Min y Môr George Chapman won three out of the four games that his side notched up.
Unbeaten Torrent Hustlers remain in third place after travelling to Fairbourne Golf and winning 7-5. The first eight frames were shared, however the Torrent’s Dion Jones, Brian Roberts and Tom Jones won their games to reach the seven-frame mark, before Ryan Griffiths won the last frame for the Golf side. Cross Keys v Royal B was postponed due to the ongoing revamp at The Cross.
Fixtures, 21 January: Garthangharad v Cross Keys; Royal B v Fairbourne Golf; Torrent H. v Royal A - Postponed