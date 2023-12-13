The top three teams in the Dolgellau and District Pool League all had good wins on Sunday.
The Cross Keys came a cropper at home to leaders Min y Môr who had a comfortable 11-1 victory.
Martin McCarthy had an eight-ball clearance from the break-off as he was successful in his three frames.
Simon Shewring also won three times for Min y Môr, Ben Reddicliffe preventing a whitewash by winning the final game for the Cross.
Royal A defeated visitors Fairbourne Golf by 10 frames to 2, to move into second place.
There were two eight-ballers for the Royal, Bobby Griffith and Shane Wilkins both getting their second clearance of the season. Bobby won his three frames, as did Dominic Bailey and Luke Hills.
Sam Kelsey won twice for the Fairbourne team.
Torrent Hustlers travelled to Llwyngwril to play Garthangharad and came home with an 8-4 victory, Dion Jones and Elfyn Dafydd winning three frames apiece for the Torrent.
Going into the Christmas break, Min y Môr head the table by five points to Royal A and seven points to Torrent.
Next league games are 7 January.
Results: Cross Keys 1 Min y Môr 11; Garthangharad 4 Torrent Hustlers 8; Royal A 1, Fairbourne Golf 2
Fixtures, 17 December, KO Cup, quarter-final, 2nd leg: Garthangharad (4) v Royal A (6)