Lampeter capped a fantastic season by sealing the league and plate double by lifting the West Wales Rugby Union Plate after a thrilling 22-16 win against St Clears who pushed them all the way in the Admiral National League 3 West A.
The Maroons came out on top at Yr Hendy on Thursday evening with tries by Jac Williams, Harry Holden and Sion O’Keefe.
Osian Jones’ trusted boot helped them along the way with two conversions and a penalty.
Both sides have secured promotion to Division Two West where they join Nantgaredig, Mumbles, Carmarthen Athletic, Tenby United, Loughor, Fishguard & Goodwick, Tycroes, Milford Haven, Pontyberem and Amman United