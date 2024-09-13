DOVEY Yacht Club - Clwb Hwylio Dyfi received a grant of £14,208 by Sport Wales Be Active Wales Fund this month, aimed at supporting grassroots sports clubs in Wales. The club has contributed 10 per cent of the grant.
The Be Active Wales Fund is a grant, funded by the National Lottery, that supports sports clubs and community organisations across Wales to improve access to physical activity.
Huw Jones-Williams, project lead for the club said: “The three-year project, ‘Hwylio am Hwyl - Sailing for Fun’, is designed to increase local participation in enjoying sailing on the Dyfi Estuary for all ages and abilities.
As the club enters their final year of this specific project they have made strong progress in increasing local sailing participation rates; increased and upskilled their coach development team; and widened the range of sailing courses and experiences on offer.”
The 2024 grant has been awarded to fund a new double handed RS Quest Trapeze sailing dinghy which will help the club to continue to offer safe and fun performance sailing for all ages. This will join their training sailing feet which includes the ILCAs (x2), RS Feva and RS Neo dinghies and different sized Topper sail sets funded by Sport Wales in 2022, as well as the new safety boat in 2023.
The grant will also go towards additional coach development which will further upskill and expand the local instructor team to increase participation rates. A new development for the forthcoming year will be the training of two wingsurfing/wingfoiling instructors.
Des George, Club Commodore said: “This 2024 grant funding will provide further opportunities for the club to increase active sailing participation, widen our sailing watersports offer and become even more inclusive and sustainable within the local community. Please contact the club if you are interested in participating.”