Time flies and over the weekend the Dyfed Dirt Bike Club celebrated the club’s 20th anniversary. The Lampeter-based DDBC was formed back in November 2003 and has never looked back since having run trials, hare and hounds as well as timecard enduros which now forms most of the club’s activity.
The club has donated in the region of some £50,000 to various local charities over the years, something club chairman Aled Evans from Cwmann and the club members are very proud about having raised so much money over the years from various events.
Meirion Scourfield was also keen to point out that none of this would have been possible if it was not for NRW, private local forests and landowners who bend over backwards to help the club by allowing the bike events to run on their farm land a handful of times per year.
Saturday saw the club put on a training day for the youth riders down near Brongest, Newcastle Emlyn and with over 40 riders split into three age groups they were taught great riding techniques by two World Enduro champions, namely Alex Snow and Steve Holcolme who is a nine times World Champion.
Also on hand training the youngsters was British ISDE team manager and former championship rider Jamie Lewis.
Saturday evening saw the celebrations begin with a three-course dinner at the Falcondale Hotel in Lampeter with close to 100 people attending. With key speakers from the world governing body, the FIM and Britain’s Auto Cycle Union in attendance the night kicked into gear well.
Malcolm Bates from the ACU congratulated the DDBC International Six Day Enduro team on winning the best club team award from Great Britain after competing the ISDE in Argentina and presented team manager Meirion Scourfield from Llechryd and the riders with the ACU silver tray.
This year the club’s first event will be running a round of the British Enduro Championship the Brechfa 2 Day Enduro.
World champion Alex Snow aims to be there competing on 18-19 May on what promises to be a tough old school timecard enduro which will test man and machine in and around the Brechfa forest.